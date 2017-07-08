Borno JAP to set broadcast programme for IDP’s on emerging health issues

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Journalists in Borno State under the aegis of Journalists Against Polio (JAP) have organised a Mobile Broadcast in 16 Camps and other host communities in Maiduguri and Jere to sensitise Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and people on emerging health issues.

Over 100,000 IDPs and 600,000 people in the host communities were sensitised on Meningitis, Cholera, personal and environmental hygiene, Polio and other childhood killer diseases.

The programme is supported by United Nations Childrens Funds (UNICEF) in collaboration with Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Four children were paralysed by Wild polio virus in Borno in July and August 2016, historically, all the victims were discovered to be under the captivity of insurgents, before they were rescued by military troops.

The broadcast which is first of its kind in Borno State is expected covered all camps in the metropolis as well as satellite camps in the liberated communities.

The recent outbreak of Meningitis in some parts of the country which claimed hundreds of lives and discovery of three polio cases in the state informed the decision to embark on the awareness drive.

JAP Coordinator in Borno State Mrs. Pauline Ibrahim said the Campaign is to enlighten the IDPs and the people of the state on issues that affect their wellbeing considering the fact that they lack access to information on health tips.

Mrs. Ibrahim explained that “JAP which is a volunteer work by Journalists in collaboration with Borno State government and UNICEF decided to organise the programme in Camps because IDPs are cut off from access to information on health ”

The Internally Displaced were also enlightened on the importance of routine immunization and should report any case of weakness of the limbs of a child less than 15 years which is caused by Acute Flaccid Paralysis AFP.

The people expressed delight for the awareness programme and requested more of such visit.

Mallam Adamu Ali thanked JAP for taking their time and resources to visit Dalori I Camp and sensitize them on the need to immunize their children defeat polio virus.

Some of the camps visited include Dalori 1 and 2, Bakasi , Muna Garage, Gubio road, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Center among others.

On the effort to nip Polio in the state, JAP Coordinator, Mrs. Ibrahim in an interview explained that, fewer cases of rejection have been recorded in the March 2017 round of polio immunization in Borno State, signalling a push to end the dangerous disease.

“Most residents especially in Maiduguri, Borno’s capital made their five years and below children available for vaccination at various immunization centres and during visits by vaccination volunteers.

“Reports indicated that few cases of rejection of the polio vaccine were recorded at Gomari and Bulabulin Ngaranam area of the metropolis, but was later resolved by traditional leaders in the area”. Ibrahim said.

Scores of supervisors, health workers including 1,817 house-to-house vaccinators have been trained earlier by developing partners including UNICEF, Rotary International, Bill and Melinda Gates in conjuction with Borno State government for the exercise.

The exercise which took off in six high risk local government of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Monguno, Gubio, Mafa, Konduga and Jere have been largely successful, before it was extended to other Local Government Areas across the state.

She said that Health providers and Stakeholders involved in campaigns to end polio; have however canvased for more synergy among agencies,

groups and bodies to ensure the success of the vaccination exercise in the state.

“There are few cases of rejection of the polio vaccine by some

residents of Maiduguri in a community traumatized by the Boko Haram insurgency,” said Pauline at one of the health facilities.

She said some residents of Bulabulin-Nganaram ward, seized by Boko Haram in 2014, refused to allow their children take polio vaccine in the just-concluded Immunization plus Days exercise.

However, she said that the cooperation among humanitarian organizations involved in supports for victims of insurgency in the state and polio immunization campaigners by JAP have removed such barrier as the

residents and parents are now willing and participated fully in the exercise.

Likewise, fortunately seeing what JAP is doing, some local governments in Borno State believed to be vulnerable to polio outbreak due to refusal of some parents to allow their children participate in the immunization have pledged to support new round of campaigns to end the infectious disease.

In the past, statistics have shown that “about 1,200 children (age five and below) in 539 household in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere as well as hundreds of children at Konduga and Mafa local governments in the state were said to have refused to take polio vaccination, but with coming of JAP and other agencies, everything change with full compliance”

Traditional rulers and other stakeholders of the affected local governments have however pledged to step up and sustain campaigns and mobilize their people to participate in any of the round up polio vaccination.

This can be attested to the recent polio round up in April, 2017 where there was a record of full compliance and participation by all and sundry.

“We are already mobilizing. We’ve involved the traditional rulers in the process and campaigns are going on to disabuse the minds of our people on certain misconception about polio vaccine. We wont allow poliovirus to have a place in our local government,” chairman Konduga Local Government, Alhaji Audu Ladan told a team of JAP.

He assured that those who rejected the vaccine last month due to some reasons he described as trivial, have now participated in the just concluded exercise.

“We recognize the fact that traditional rulers are very important in the intervention to mobilize our people to allow their children take the vaccine,” chairman of Jere Local Government, Shettima Deribe also added during a meeting with district heads, religious leaders and other stakeholders in the local government.

