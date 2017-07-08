Borno Police confirms fresh foiled suicide attacks

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

The Borno Police Command has confirmed the multiple suicide attempts on University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID on Thursday evening.

Although sources and some residents in the University Community told Saturday Vanguard that the institution witnessed three suicide bombings, with one of the attackers detonated her Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) near one of the students’ Hostel, but the Police insisted that the attacks took place outside the University premises.

Confirming the latest incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku in an email message to our Correspondentnin Maiduguri said; “Yesterday 6/7/2017, at about 2150hrs, two male suicide bombers were sighted and intercepted along the parapet behind the University of Maiduguri by joint security operatives deployed to the University.

“One of the suicide bomber was shot dead, while the second bomber hurriedly detonated IED strapped to his body, killing himself, to avoid being captured alive.

“It will interest you to know that, the command recently deployed a full unit of PMF personnel, as well as guard and sniffer police dogs to the University, to compliment the presence of security personnel there.

“These deployments have started yielding the desired results, amongst which are, to prevent and nip in the bud any attempt by these enemies of peace to threaten the lives and safety of the University of Maiduguri community and it’s environs.

“Police Explosive Ordinance Department, EOD team were drafted to sanitize the scene and its environ, and normalcy has since been restored”. Isuku stated.

This development is coming barely 24 hours when Senate and the Federal House of Representatives had condemned the series of attacks in the University, in which, both called on the federal government to take an immediate security measures aimed at ensuring that the Institution is not closed. End

The post Borno Police confirms fresh foiled suicide attacks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

