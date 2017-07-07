Pages Navigation Menu

Defoe : Striker's 'best mate' Bradley Lowery dies

BBC News

Defoe : Striker's 'best mate' Bradley Lowery dies
Pulse Nigeria
Bradley Lowery, who became one of the iconic images of last season's Premier League through his friendship with then Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, has died aged six, his family revealed on his Facebook page. Published: 15:11 , Refreshed: 7 minutes …
How cancer fighter Bradley Lowery captured hearts across MerseysideLiverpool Echo
Sunderland Mascot Bradley Lowery, 6, Dies Of CancerComplete Sports Nigeria
Stars pay tribute after Bradley Lowery loses cancer fightIndependent.ie
Sports Illustrated –Nigerian Entertainment Today –Sky News –NEWS.com.au
all 205 news articles »

