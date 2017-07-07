Defoe : Striker’s ‘best mate’ Bradley Lowery dies – Pulse Nigeria
|
BBC News
|
Defoe : Striker's 'best mate' Bradley Lowery dies
Pulse Nigeria
Bradley Lowery, who became one of the iconic images of last season's Premier League through his friendship with then Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, has died aged six, his family revealed on his Facebook page. Published: 15:11 , Refreshed: 7 minutes …
How cancer fighter Bradley Lowery captured hearts across Merseyside
Sunderland Mascot Bradley Lowery, 6, Dies Of Cancer
Stars pay tribute after Bradley Lowery loses cancer fight
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!