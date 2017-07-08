Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Evans vanishes; Billionaire kidnapper’s whereabouts unknown, moved out of Lagos midnight by 30 heavily armed men

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

After weeks of public furore and media frenzy, a sudden blackout has descended on the case of Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, thus fuelling speculations that he’s escaped, or dead. SunNews has however gathered that Evans is not dead as his family now fears but has been moved from the Lagos police […]

