[BREAKING] Ex-NBA president, Joseph Daudu, loses wife

Mrs. Ranti Daudu, the wife of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Joseph Bodunrin Daudu (SAN), is dead. She was said to have died of a heart attack at a hospital in Kaduna on Thursday. Details later…

