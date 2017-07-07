Buhari: CAN constitutes special prayer committee

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has setup a committee to intensify prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari currently on medical vacation in London. The state’s CAN Chairman, Bishop Joseph Masin made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Thursday. […]

