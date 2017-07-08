Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari makes history, inspires new political term in English language [Screenshots]

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has inspired a new word in the English lexicon. The new word is ‘Buharism’. With the feat, Buhari has made history as the first Nigerian to have a political term – “Buharism” named after him, enter the dictionary. Meanwhile, online encyclopaedia – Wikipedia – has explained Buharism as a term ”rooted in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

