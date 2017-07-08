Buharism: It is better to have project named after you – Reno Omokri mocks Buhari

Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has lampooned the Presidency for celebrating the new political term in English language – ‘Buharism’ which was inspired by President Muhammadu Buhari’s ideologies as a military dictator. According to Wikipedia, “Buharism represented a two-way struggle: with external global capitalism and with its internal agents and advocates.” […]

Buharism: It is better to have project named after you – Reno Omokri mocks Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

