Bursaspor completes Troost-Ekong signing

Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor have announced that they have signed Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong. Troost-Ekong joins from KAA Gent until 2020. The 23-year-old is now expected to officially sign a three-year deal on Saturday after a medical examination. Bursaspor further confirmed that agreement has been reached in every aspect. “The Nigerian defence player William […]

