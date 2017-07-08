Pages Navigation Menu

Bursaspor completes Troost-Ekong signing

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor have announced that they have signed Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong. Troost-Ekong joins from KAA Gent until 2020. The 23-year-old is now expected to officially sign a three-year deal on Saturday after a medical examination. Bursaspor further confirmed that agreement has been reached in every aspect. “The Nigerian defence player William […]

