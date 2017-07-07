CAF disqualifies 3 clubs following FIFA’s suspension of Sudan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified the three Sudanese clubs participating in its two interclub competitions. This was in the wake of the decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to suspend the Sudan Football Association (SFA). A statement on the CAF website on Friday disclosed that the decision by FIFA was contained in a July 6, 2017 letter signed by Fatma Samoura, the FIFA Secretary General.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

