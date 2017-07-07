Car parker, Ivory Coast: ‘I’m the boss of this street’ – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Car parker, Ivory Coast: 'I'm the boss of this street'
BBC News
If you live in an African city you will be familiar with car parkers or guards – men who suddenly appear when you park your car. They will watch it for you and guide you out when you leave… for a small fee. Also guarding their patches closely, they …
Ivory Coast offers to pay over $400 mln to civil servants
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!