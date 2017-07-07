CBN injects $254m into retail forex market

Players in the retail segment of the Nigerian inter-bank foreign exchange market received a $254.3 million boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday.

The CBN said the release of the fund followed bids received from forex dealers.

The CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, while confirming the forex sales, said the sale was in response to bids received from authorized dealers on behalf of their customers, at the retail auction announced by the apex bank on Wednesday.

He said the $254.3 million sold was for companies in the raw materials, agricultural, airline and petroleum industry.

