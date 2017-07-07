Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN injects $254m into retail forex market

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Players in the retail segment of the Nigerian inter-bank foreign exchange market received a $254.3 million boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The CBN said the release of the fund followed bids received from forex dealers.

The CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, while confirming the forex sales, said the sale was in response to bids received from authorized dealers on behalf of their customers, at the retail auction announced by the apex bank on Wednesday.

He said the $254.3 million sold was for companies in the raw materials, agricultural, airline and petroleum industry.

The post CBN injects $254m into retail forex market appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.