Changelly Announces Partnership with Jaxx wallet

06 July, 2017 Changelly, a well-known cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its partnership with Jaxx, one of the most prominent wallets in the crypto community. Changelly’s API is going to be built directly into the application, allowing frictionless conversions between different cryptocurrencies available in Jaxx wallet. About Jaxx Jaxx is a multi-asset, cross-platform wallet designed to … Continue reading Changelly Announces Partnership with Jaxx wallet

The post Changelly Announces Partnership with Jaxx wallet appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

