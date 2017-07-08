Pages Navigation Menu

Changelly Announces Partnership with Jaxx wallet

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

06 July, 2017 Changelly, a well-known cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its partnership with Jaxx, one of the most prominent wallets in the crypto community. Changelly’s API is going to be built directly into the application, allowing frictionless conversions between different cryptocurrencies available in Jaxx wallet. About Jaxx Jaxx is a multi-asset, cross-platform wallet designed to … Continue reading Changelly Announces Partnership with Jaxx wallet

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

