‘Church Culture’ Launches on ChannelsTV Today

Church Culture’, a new television show focused on the mission of the Christian faith and the people, places and priorities that drive Christians in Nigeria and across Africa, will launch its first season today, Saturday (today)at 2:30 PM on ChannelsTV.

The show is hosted by Funmbi Ogunbanwo and produced by Generation Y!, producers of Rubbin’ Minds, also on ChannelsTV and eXploring on ONTV. It is produced in conjunction with the church media company also called Church Culture.

“As one of our co-founders has said, the church is the biggest, most well-resourced institution in Nigeria, outside of (or perhaps equal to, since it would not be transparent about its numbers) business,” said ‘Seun Oluyemi, Senior Producer.

“With that much power, must come much responsibility. What this means is that the church can and must pray for Nigeria, but the church must also work for Nigeria. Its revival of words must be matched with a revival of action.

“If faith is a key driver for our actions as a nation, then we must face that truth for what is and ask ourselves – now that we have this, what can we do with it? This show helps with that imperative, and our mission,” he added.

Guests on the first season of the show include Sam Adeyemi, Kris Okotie, Ituah Ighodalo, Jumoke Adenowo, Tosin Martins, Obiwon Obiora, Toni Kan, Akah Nnani, among others.

About Church Culture

Church Culture (www.churchcultureinc.com) is a church communication company under RED-Africa’s leading omni-media company with a focus on youths. It deploys culturally effective strategies to attract more people to the church while deepening its core message of salvation to all people.

