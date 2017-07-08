Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Concerns Over Modified Concessioning Of Itakpe Steel – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Concerns Over Modified Concessioning Of Itakpe Steel
Leadership Newspapers
ccording to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria imports 20 million tons of steel and allied products per annum on the average. Based on the finding that dates back to 2011, Nigeria spends about N6 trillion on importations of steel products

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.