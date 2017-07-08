Concerns Over Modified Concessioning Of Itakpe Steel – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Concerns Over Modified Concessioning Of Itakpe Steel
Leadership Newspapers
ccording to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria imports 20 million tons of steel and allied products per annum on the average. Based on the finding that dates back to 2011, Nigeria spends about N6 trillion on importations of steel products …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!