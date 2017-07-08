Congo election commission: Vote can’t be held by end of year – Minneapolis Star Tribune
|
Minneapolis Star Tribune
|
Congo election commission: Vote can't be held by end of year
Minneapolis Star Tribune
KINSHASA, Congo — The head of Congo's electoral commission says it is not possible to organize presidential elections by the end of this year. The move goes against a political agreement with the opposition, which has accused President Joseph Kabila …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
