Container falls on Commercial Bus in Lagos | 5 Deaths Recorded

A double container fell on a commercial bus in Ojota, Lagos on Saturday morning, killing at least five people. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has carried out rescue operations on the scene, with survivors transported to the hospital. LASEMA’s General Manager Adesina Tiamiyu, said: The agency’s emergency response team (ERT) received a distressed call […]

