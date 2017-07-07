Pages Navigation Menu

Convicted corrupted persons should be sent to Sambisa forest – EFCC boss

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has called for a prison to be established in Sambisa forest for corrupt persons convicted in the country. Magu made this known while speaking at the commissioning of the agency’s zonal office in Kaduna on Thursday. He also appealed to the judiciary to cooperate …

