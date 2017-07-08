Court dismisses Belgore’s application challenging fraud charges against him

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed an application filed Dele Belgore (SAN) challenging the money laundering charges made against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Belgore, through his lawyer, Ebun Shofunde had at the proceedings of June 8, filed an application challenging the competence of the charges and urging the […]

Court dismisses Belgore's application challenging fraud charges against him

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

