Court halts process to recall Senator Dino Melaye

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The process to call back Dino Melaye has been halted by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday,the court asked   both the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, to “maintain the status quo” with respect to suit filed by Melaye to challenge his recall by his constituents. …

