Court Orders Kashamu to Submit Himself for Police Investigation – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Court Orders Kashamu to Submit Himself for Police Investigation
THISDAY Newspapers
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered Senator Buruji Kashamu to submit himself to the police for investigation in an alleged attempt to assassinate a House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba …
Court orders Kashamu to surrender self to police investigation
Attempted murder: Court order Kashamu to submit himself to Police investigation
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!