Court orders remand of OAU former VC, Bursar in EFCC custody

Jul 7, 2017

An Osun State High Court in Ile–Ife on Friday ordered that Anthony Elujoba, the immediate former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and former Bursar, Josephine Akeredolu, be remanded in EFCC custody. The presiding Judge, Justice David Olademeji, said that the order was due to the gravity of the alleged offences the defendants […]

