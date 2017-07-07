Court remands man for stealing car battery

A man identified as Omiyefa Awolana has been remanded in court by an Osun Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded for allegedly stealing motor vehicle battery. The Prosecutor, Inspector, Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 5, around 8.30 a.m. at Oke-Ayetoro Street, Ile-Ife. Abdullahi said Awolana …

The post Court remands man for stealing car battery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

