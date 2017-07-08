Court sentence Messi to 21-month imprisonment for tax evasion

Barcelona football star, Lionel Messi has been sentenced to 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud has been changed to a fine by the Spanish courts. Messi must pay €252,000 ($288,000, £223,000), equating to €400 for each day of the sentence, the court said in a statement. Messi, along with his father Jorge, was found guilty …

The post Court sentence Messi to 21-month imprisonment for tax evasion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

