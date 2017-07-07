Pages Navigation Menu

Courts rejects Lamido’s application to return trial to Justice Ademola

A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, praying it to return his trial to the ex-trial judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola. Justice Babatunde Quadri in a ruling on Friday held that it would better serve the interest of justice and public […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

