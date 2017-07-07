Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Custodian Sponsors #YepaChallenge to Call Attention to Insurance in Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Over the last few days, you may have seen some memes on social media, tagged #YepaChallenge. From Instagram stars like @Maraji_ and @EmmahOhMaGod to Twitter Overlords like @Omojuwa, various personalities captured the feelings of shock, alarm and even amusement, when things go surprisingly wrong in life! What you may not know is, #YepaChallenge was sponsored …

The post Custodian Sponsors #YepaChallenge to Call Attention to Insurance in Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.