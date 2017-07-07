Pages Navigation Menu

Cynthia Morgan attacks Mc Galaxy for ridiculing Tekno (See posts)

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Cynthia Morgan has again involved herself one way or the other in the Ongoing Feud between Davido, Wizkid and Tekno. At first, she claimed the public call out between Wizkid and Davido was staged.. Now, she has dragged MC Galaxy, who got involved also somehow. Recall MC Galaxy came for Tekno, after the latter traded …

The post Cynthia Morgan attacks Mc Galaxy for ridiculing Tekno (See posts) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

