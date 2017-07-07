Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

SPAIN

Following the news of Manchester United’s bid to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton, the biggest question in Spain is what happens to Alvaro Morata. He was rumoured to be close to joining Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, but is now in limbo. The Spanish striker is apparently still hopeful of moving to United, and is in “constant contact” with the Portuguese boss. Real Madrid know they don’t need to sell and will continue to hold out for their €90m (£79.54m) for the striker, who is now a Chelsea transfer target. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to match any offer that Real Madrid make for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe this summer. Although the 18-year-old striker is happy to stay at the Ligue 1 club, both the French and Spanish giants are ready to go to battle if he becomes available. (AS)

Frank de Boer is keen to bring goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to Selhurst Park this summer, but only if current back-up Steve Mandanda leaves Crystal Palace. The Dutchman has a €60m (£53m) release clause in his contract, however, the Eagles hope to do business for much less. The 28-year-old only played one league game last season, but featured eight times in the Copa del Rey. (AS)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted the club are interested in signing Chelsea transfer target Marco Verratti. Although he says the Italian wants to leave PSG, he is willing to wait until his current contract, which runs to 2021, runs out. (Mundo Deportivo)

If Barcelona are not able to land Verratti this summer, they have a list of alternatives. Former Spurs player Paulinho is the favourite, but United’s Ander Herrera and Southampton’s Oriol Romeu are on the Catalan club’s list. From the point of view of the English clubs, both moves are very unlikely. (Marca)

FRANCE

Arsenal have made a €45m (£39.76m) bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar. The French champions are set to reject the offer, but it is suggested theManchester United transfer target is now keen on a move this summer. He is good friends with Alexandre Lacazette, who joined the Gunners this week. (L’Equipe)

Monaco’s battle to keep Mbape at all costs has ruffled some feathers within the squad. The club are willing to make him their highest paid player and are promising to build the team around him. Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho and Lemar are apparently not pleased with reliance on the French teenager. (L’Equipe)

Former Cheltenham Town loanee and Tottenham Hotspur flop Yuri Berchiche is in Paris to complete a move from Real Sociedad. The 27-year-old left back failed to make a first-team appearance during his three-year stay at Spurs. He played 35 times in La Liga and PSG will pay around €12m (£10.6m) for his services. (Le Parisien)

ITALY

Gianluigi Donnarumma is close to agreeing a new deal with AC Milan. The teenager will sign until 2021 and there will be a release clause included, due to be between €75m (£66.3m) and €80m (£70.72m). (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are closing in on a big summer signing as they look to land Brazilian winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich. They are not done there, and hope to also capture exciting Italian winger Fernando Bernardeschi from Fiorentina. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea transfer target Alex Sandro is close to agreeing a €70m (£61.87m) move from Juventus to Paris Saint-Germain. The 26-year-old scored three times and added four assists in 27 appearances as the Old Lady won Serie A. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The tension between Marco Verratti and PSG is building. His agent Donato Di Campli has described the midfielder’s position as “like in prison”. The player wants to join Barcelona, but the French giants are holding firm. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly told Di Campli that the owners of the club would never forgive him if he agreed to sell the Italian. (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Anthony Modeste is set to move to China and join Tianjin Quanjian for €37.5m (£33.15m). The 29-year-old scored 27 goals in 37 games for Koln last season. (Bild) Bayern Munich are hopeful of extending the contract of former Chelsea transfer target, Arturo Vidal, to 2021, making him one of the highest earners at the club. (Bild)

