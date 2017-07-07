Pages Navigation Menu

Dana Air introduces new payment plan for passengers

Dana Air has introduced another customer-centric product called “Pay with Dana Miles,’’ as part of efforts to enhance its service delivery to its customers. The Communications Manager of Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, announced this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos. Ezenwa said with the “Pay with Dana Miles’’ initiative, members of the…

