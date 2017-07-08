Davido’s 2nd babymama shares cute new photos of their daughter, Hailey

Davido‘s 2nd baby mama, Amanda, took to social media to gush over her daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke. The Atlanta based mother, shared adorable photos of her two months old baby. The photos were posted on Instagram stories, with filer of a playful ear attached and a love emoji. Her baby daddy, who was currently embroiled …

The post Davido’s 2nd babymama shares cute new photos of their daughter, Hailey appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

