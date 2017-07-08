Pages Navigation Menu

Dbanj Becomes $100Million Richer

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, D’banj, who recently welcomed his son with his wife, Didi Killgrow, whom he married secretly last year, has revealed the worth of his company. The singer who took to his social media page to show appreciation revealed that his company, CREAM RECORDS which was launched a year ago has been valued at $100 million. …

