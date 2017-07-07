D’CREAM Records has just been valued at above $100m – D’Banj

Superstar singer D’Banj in an Instagram post on Friday, announced that his company D’Cream Records has just been valued at above $100m. The “humbled” singer, who is set to release his 6th studio project as well as 4th album “King Don Come” wrote: 7:7:17 a dream that started on paper and went live today exactly […]

The post D’CREAM Records has just been valued at above $100m – D’Banj appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

