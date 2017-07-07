Pages Navigation Menu

De Gea Reacts To Carl Ikeme’s Leukemia Diagnoses

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports

Manchester United’s goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has sent his good wishes to Nigerian shot-stopper after he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.   The Wolverhampton man was confirmed to be suffering from the disease during pre-season testing and De Gea took to his official Twitter handle to wish the Nigerian a quick recovery.     ”#KeepStrong Carl…

