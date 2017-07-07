De Gea Reacts To Carl Ikeme’s Leukemia Diagnoses

Manchester United’s goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has sent his good wishes to Nigerian shot-stopper after he was diagnosed with acute leukemia. The Wolverhampton man was confirmed to be suffering from the disease during pre-season testing and De Gea took to his official Twitter handle to wish the Nigerian a quick recovery. ”#KeepStrong Carl…

The post De Gea Reacts To Carl Ikeme's Leukemia Diagnoses appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

