Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business


TV360

Nigerian Stock Exchange suspends 17 companies
TV360
The Nigerian Stock Exchange says it has suspended 17 listed companies from trading their shares in the bourse. In a statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, acting head, listings regulation department, NSE said the action was taken because the affected …
NSE wields big stick, suspends trading on equities of 17 firms (FULL LIST)Premium Times
Default filing: Stock Exchange suspends trading in 17 companiesVanguard
NSE Suspends Trading In 17 CompaniesCHANNELS TELEVISION
WorldStage
all 7 news articles »

