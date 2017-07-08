DEVELOPING A WEALTH MENTALITY

I welcome you to this maiden edition of my column on this platform. This column is aimed at teaching you wealth creation principles, revealing the pathway to wealth and connecting you with money making opportunity.

Through this School of Money column, I will be helping you to know how to make, manage and multiply your money while helping you with the blueprints for entrepreneurship.

I want to commence this column with a series on developing a wealth mentality. There is no doubt that most of the challenges we face in life is a mindset issue; a change in our mindset is therefore a step in the right direction.

Where you start from in life is not an issue as long as you make up your mind to change, and act on making that change. True and lasting change come from within first and then extend but knowledge is a major ingredient for that change:

If you are not informed, you will be deformed.

If you are not inspired, you will expire

If you are not updated, you will be outdated and

If you are not in the know, you cannot be in the flow.

What you know determines how far you go because information is the key to transformation.

Let’s start with definition; A wealth mentality is a way of thinking that produces wealth in your life in three ways:

ν By supporting thoughts and behaviours directed at achieving wealth

ν By compelling you to automatically think about, recognize and take advantage of wealth building opportunities

ν By driving you to structure your lifestyle to preserve and continue to grow the wealth you have created.

Developing a wealth mentality will help you do some things and four of them are:

ν It enables wealth building actions to become habitual; you need to come to a level where wealth building become a part of your life and you make the triggers of wealth creation a regular habit.

ν It prevents self sabotage and wasteful lifestyle; you are the most important factor in the journey of your life and it is your responsibility to ensure you avoid self sabotage of wasting your resources instead of investing them.

ν It prevents you from being a victim of change – change is inevitable in life and you need to be sensitive to the changes around you to avoid being a victim of change and wealth mentality help you know how to study trends.

ν It shields you from the multitude of consumer driven proposition – everyday you are being bombarded with all kinds of advert and publicity calling for your attention and many have been sucked in due to a lack of wealth mentality.

Understanding what developing a wealth mentality does for you is very key to help you pursue it with focus, let’s now look into redefining wealth to give further clarity on why we should develop a wealth mentality.

Wealth is a condition of abundance with three factors :

ν You don’t have to choose between your bills and your dream; we all have dreams and we all have bills, but lack of sufficient fund makes our dream take the back sit to our bills and it can be very frustrating .

ν You don’t need to work for money to maintain your lifestyle – moving from a level of working for money to a level where money will work for you is very key to your journey in life because having to keep working to maintain your lifestyle means things are not the way it should be. To be concluded

ν You are at peace with yourself financially; we all need to live in peace with ourself and with others and you are the only one that knows what financial level will give you that peace.

We have to stop here today, but join me in the next edition for the part two of the series.

Keep your dream alive.

To be continued…

