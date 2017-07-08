Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dismissed soldier steals his friend’s car

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a dismissed soldier,identified as  Obadiah Ayuba, for stealing his friend’s car in Ibadan. Ayuba was dismissed by the Nigerian Army after a series of unprofessional actions, including robbery and absconding from duty. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, who paraded Ayuba at the state police headquarters …

The post Dismissed soldier steals his friend’s car appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.