Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DMO: govt to raise N450b in sovereign bonds by Q3 – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

DMO: govt to raise N450b in sovereign bonds by Q3
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government has unveiled plans to raise between N360 billion and N450 billion ($1.18 billion to $1.48 billion) in sovereign bonds maturing between five and 20 years in the third quarter, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said. The debt …
FG Issues N135bn Bonds, July 12The Tide

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.