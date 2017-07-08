Pages Navigation Menu

Do You Want to Join the League of Dettol #IHaveEvenTone2 Challenge Winners? Here are the First Set of Winners

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Dettol #Ihaveeventone2 challenge commenced on the 15th of May 2017. We are pleased to announce the winners for week 1 of the Challenge- Jessica Aniekwe and Anthony Mgbadiegwu, a Big Congratulations to you both! They generated the highest likes during the week; bagging amazing gifts of a brand new Samsung Phone and a shopping […]

The post Do You Want to Join the League of Dettol #IHaveEvenTone2 Challenge Winners? Here are the First Set of Winners appeared first on BellaNaija.

