Doherty defiant but Onuachu hat-trick seals Derry’s fate – Independent.ie

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports


Independent.ie

Doherty defiant but Onuachu hat-trick seals Derry's fate
Independent.ie
Danish side Midtjylland showed their class throughout to easily see off a spirited Derry City side last night. Leading 6-1 from the first leg, the Superliga men were always on the front foot in this encounter and in striker Paul Onuachu, they had a big
