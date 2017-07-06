Pages Navigation Menu

D’Prince is Here! Mavin Star returns with 3 New Singles

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mavin Records act D’Prince breaks his long silence with 3 new singles at once, “Guys” featuring Don Jazzy, “Mofe” and “So Nice” featuring Wizkid. “Guys” was produced by Don Jazzy while “Mofe” and “So Nice” was produced by Mavin’s in-house maestro Altims. Listen and Download below: “Guys” feat. Don Jazzy Download “Mofe” Download “So Nice” […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

