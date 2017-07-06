D’Prince is Here! Mavin Star returns with 3 New Singles

Mavin Records act D’Prince breaks his long silence with 3 new singles at once, “Guys” featuring Don Jazzy, “Mofe” and “So Nice” featuring Wizkid. “Guys” was produced by Don Jazzy while “Mofe” and “So Nice” was produced by Mavin’s in-house maestro Altims. Listen and Download below: “Guys” feat. Don Jazzy Download “Mofe” Download “So Nice” […]

The post D’Prince is Here! Mavin Star returns with 3 New Singles appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

