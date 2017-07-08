Dr. Gbolahan Alli-Balogun I Had My PhD at 26 but Still Ambitious – THISDAY Newspapers
Dr. Gbolahan Alli-Balogun I Had My PhD at 26 but Still Ambitious
THISDAY Newspapers
“I don't have regret about life because I have enjoyed the ride” was his response when asked about his view to life at 60 as he welcomes this reporter into his Ikeja, Lagos office. Looking smart in a navy blue suits, his ageless looks contradicts a man …
