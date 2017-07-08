DSS Arrests Suspected Kidnappers Cross Nigeria, Recovers Arms, Ammunition

By EJIKE EJIKE‎, ABUJA

The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has recorded more feats in degrading capacities of criminals and thwarting terrorists’ attacks, kidnapping operations and banditry in different parts of the country.

The Service, in a statement signed by one Tony Opuiyo, explained that on July, 5th, 2017, it arrested 27 year old Rabiu Sani and 30 year old Abubakar Sani along Zaria-Funtua road, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State for kidnapping and gun running.

It said exhibit such as one Barreta Pistol with Registration No 0736 and one empty magazine;

1000 rounds of 7.62 calibre live ammunition; one round of 9mm caliber live ammunition; four empty AK 47 rifle magazines; five empty F.N rifle magazines; one Sky blue Volkswagen Vento Car, with Plateau State registration number MGU 106 EA were recovered from the suspects.

Also, the sum of N457,140 only; one Temporary National Identity Card belonging to Rabiu SANI; one golden coloured wrist watch;‎ one pair of Eye glasses; one empty brown bag; one pair of brocade kaftan; one Tecno mobile phone; one Gionee mobile phone; and one bunch of keys were recovered.

Also, on June, 18, 2017, with the support of the Police, it raided the residence of Chidera Njoku at Umuagwu village in Ngor-Opkala LGA of Imo State. During the operation, the team recovered one locally-made revolver pistol, one locally made single barrel shot gun, 82 rounds of 5.56 live ammunition and one human skull.

Earlier on July, 3rd, 2017, at Kakuri, Kaduna State, Hamisu Hassan, a suspected kidnap kingpin was arrested by a joint team of the Service and the Military for his notoriety on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

“Hassan was apprehended alongside six of his associates namely; Yusuf Saidu, Rashida Usman, Abubakar Shuaibu, Abubakar Suleiman, Huzairu Bawa and Sani Abubakar,”‎ the statement added.

In Nasarawa State, the Service said it collaborated with the local vigilante to arrest one 50 year old Dahiru Umaru Iro for his support and patronage of a notorious cattle rustling and kidnap gang headed by Yusuf Mohammed Sani in the State. Iro was discovered to be the major buyer of rustled cattle from the gang.

The Service recalled that on June, 20th, 2017 at Ungwar Barnawa, Shekar Madaki, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State, it arrested Bashir Mohammed and recovered from him eight AK-47 rifles; 20 magazines; 1000 rounds of live ammunition; a gas cylinder; 28 hand held grenades; a printer and three Laptop Computers; and one Honda Civic Car.

The post DSS Arrests Suspected Kidnappers Cross Nigeria, Recovers Arms, Ammunition appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

