DSS nabs more kidnapers, Boko Haram hit men

…nabs more kidnap, Boko Haram hit men nationwide

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Apparently alarmed by the escalating threat to public peace, the Department of State Security has warned that it will not spare any individual or group threatening national peace.

The warning came as the DSS announced on Friday that it had rounded up more Boko Haram and kidnap hit men nationwide in its effort to rid the country of malevolent elements for peace to reign.

A statement by the Spokesman for the DSS, Mr. Tony Opuiyo, said it was out to deal decisively with those who want to truncate the stability of the country.

The statement said, “The public must note that the service remains unrelenting in its efforts to deal with any group or band of criminals and unscrupulous elements who may threaten public safety or engage in activities that can undermine the ability of law abiding citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses.

“To this effect, the Service will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that law and order are maintained.

The DSS said that among those already in its custody are those criminals who had been terrorizing innocent Nigerians along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, some parts of Port Harcourt, Rivers State and the North, were picked up b y special teams raised by the DSS working with some other security agencies.

The DSS said, “On 18th June, 2017, the Service, with the support of the Police, raided the residence of Chidera NJOKU at Umuagwu village in Ngor-Opkala LGA of Imo State. During the operation, the team recovered one (1) locally-made revolver pistol, one (1) locally made single barrel shot gun, eighty two (82) rounds of 5.56 live ammunition and one (1) human skull.

“As the Service carries out investigation on this, it also on 5th July, 2017, arrested 27 year old Rabiu SANI and 30 year old Abubakar SANI along Zaria-Funtua road, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State for kidnapping and gun running. The following items were recovered from the suspects namely:

i.One (1) Barreta Pistol with Registration No 0736 and one empty magazine;

ii.One thousand (1000) rounds of 7.62 calibre live ammunition;

iii.One (1) round of 9mm caliber live ammunition;

iv.Four (4) empty AK 47 rifle magazines;

v. Five (5) empty F.N rifle magazines;

vi. One (1) Sky blue Volkswagen Vento Car, with Plateau State registration number MGU 106 EA;

vii. The sum of four hundred and fifty seven thousand, one hundred and forty naira (N457,140) only;

viii. One Temporary National Identity Card belonging to Rabiu SANI;

ix. One (1) golden colored wrist watch;

x. One (1) pair of Eye glasses;

xi. One empty brown bag;

xii. One pair of brocade kaftan;

xiii. One Tecno mobile phone;

xiv. One Gionee mobile phone; and

xv. One bunch of keys.

“On the same 5th July 2017, one Loveday OGBONNA, a native of Owoahiafor in Obingwa LGA, Abia State was arrested at Crunchies Fast Food, Aba for his involvement in the kidnap of one Mrs Viola ORJI. The Service recorded a similar feat on the same day at Ikara Junction, Tudun Wada LGA, Kano State where the duo of Rabiu DAHIRU (a.k.a KACHALLA) and Umar YA’U were arrested while in possession of 26 cartridges, amulets and vests bearing charms.

“Also at Yarkusa area of Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, Shehu MAINASARA (a.k.a. GIZGA) was arrested for his activities in illicit drugs. He has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the State for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“Earlier on 3rd July, 2017, at Kakuri, Kaduna State, Hamisu HASSAN, a suspected kidnap kingpin was arrested by a joint team of the Service and the Military for his notoriety on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

“HASSAN was apprehended alongside six of his associates namely: Yusuf SAIDU, Rashida USMAN (f), Abubakar SHUAIBU, Abubakar SULEIMAN, Huzairu BAWA and Sani ABUBAKAR.

“Between 29th and 30th June, 2017 at United Bank for Africa (UBA), Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt and Mariri, along Kano-Wudil road, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State, Jolly David DIDI and the trio of Iliya Alhaji MUHKTAR, Usha’u HASSAN and Muazu USMAN were arrested respectively for their involvement in kidnaping activities. “DIDI, who hails from Ikot-Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State, was arrested for his complicity in the kidnap of a female staff of UBA, Ugonwa Okoroafor NWOSI on 1st May, 2017 around Garrison Bus stop.

“Similarly, on 29th June, 2017 Sunday ENE was arrested at Igbo-Etche Road, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State for his complicity in the kidnap and murder of John MBANUGU on 21st June, 2017 in the area

“In Nasarawa State, the Service in collaboration with the local vigilante arrested one 50 year old Dahiru Umaru IRO for his support and patronage of a notorious cattle rustling and kidnap gang headed by Yusuf Mohammed SANI in the State.

“IRO was discovered to be the major buyer of rustled cattle from the gang. While a joint Service/Military team arrested the duo of Abubakar MOHAMMED and Hamidu MUSA at Mararaba Garba Chide in Gassol LGA, Taraba State for their involvement in Boko Haram activities, the Service earlier on 20th June, 2017 at Ungwar Barnawa, Shekar Madaki, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State arrested Bashir MOHAMMED and recovered from him:

eight (8) AK-47 rifles; twenty (20) magazines;one thousand rounds of live ammunition; a Gas cylinder;twenty- eight (28) Hand Held Grenades;a printer and three (3) Laptop Computers; and one Honda Civic Car

