DSS plotting to arrest, charge me for treason – Fayose alleges

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

The Government of Ekiti State says it has uncovered plans by some elements in the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government to connive with the Department of State Services, DSS, to implicate the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. According to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led state government, the federal government’s plan was to accuse Fayose of […]

