E-auction: Customs to commence next batch of bidding Monday

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will commence the next batch of another 48 hours of bidding on July 10 as the e-auction committee reloads the portal with more items. The Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Mr Joseph Attah said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. Attah said that the announcement of the 43 winners that emerged after the 48 hours of bidding ended the first batch.

