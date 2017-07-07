Pages Navigation Menu

Eagles slip on FIFA ranking

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports

NIGERIA’S Super Eagles has slipped one step to the 39th spot in the World football governing body, FIFA monthly ranking. In the ranking released on Thursday from Zurich, Switzerland, Nigeria is ranked 39th in the world and sixth best team in Africa. The Gernot Rohr-team with 715 points in June is lagging behind Egypt, Senegal, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

