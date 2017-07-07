Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Umahi appoints new Chief Press Secretary – Naija247news

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Gov. Umahi appoints new Chief Press Secretary
Naija247news
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has appointed Mr. Emmanuel Uzor as his Chief Press Secretary. A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Sen. Emma Onwe, said the appointment takes immediate effect. Uzor, until his appointment …
Nigeria: Ebonyi Govt borrows $28.9mln to finance agricultural activitiesEcofin Agency: Economic information from Africa
Ebonyi Govt Begins Certification Of Yam For ExportNigeria Today

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.