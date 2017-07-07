Edo Joint Account Committee declares N2.18bn allocation for LGs

The Edo Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N2.18 billion as total allocation accrued to the 18 local governments in the state from the Federation Account for the month of June.

Mr Anthony Eboigbodin, the Head of Uhunmwode Local Government Administration, disclosed this on Friday after the JAAC meeting chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Edo State Government House in Benin.

He explained that N1.41 billion collected in June was used for mandatory expenditures while the distributable sum left for the 18 LG council was put at N758m.

Eboigbodin said the state government would set up a committee to harmonise the assessment and conduct collection of rate-able properties geared towards increasing Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

He said the collection rollout, involving the collection of taxes and levies, and fixed rates in the entire LGAs in the state would start on Monday, July 10, 2017.

“We appeal to the people to co-operate with government officials, who will be going round to collect these rates and levies as approved by new harmonised Local Government Laws”, he said.

The post Edo Joint Account Committee declares N2.18bn allocation for LGs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

