Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG Arraigns Lamido, Two Sons, Others on Fresh 43-Count Charge – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

FG Arraigns Lamido, Two Sons, Others on Fresh 43-Count Charge
THISDAY Newspapers
The federal government yesterday arraigned former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, his two sons and others before a Federal High Court in Abuja, on a fresh 43 count criminal charge bordering on corruption and money laundering. The EFCC had in …
Court grants ex-Jigawa gov, Lamido, sons bailYNaija
Court rejects Lamido's request for return of trial to Justice AdemolaNigeria Today
ALLEGED FRAUD: EFCC re-arraigns ex:Gov Lamido, sonsRipples Nigeria
CHANNELS TELEVISION –Naija247news
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.