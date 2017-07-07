Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Efe – Somebody (Dir. by Paul Gambit) – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Efe – Somebody (Dir. by Paul Gambit)
Daily Post Nigeria
Big Brother Naija 2017 winner – Efe, is taking full advantage of his sudden rise to fame after taking home the winners prize of the just concluded reality TV show. Since coming back from South Africa where the show was held, he has dropped two hot
Efe : 'Somebody' [Video]Pulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.